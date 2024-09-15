Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,565,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,759,000 after acquiring an additional 342,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,593,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.50 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.80%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

