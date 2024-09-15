Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $106.92.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.