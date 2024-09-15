Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

