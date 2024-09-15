Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.