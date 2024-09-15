Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $7,893,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

