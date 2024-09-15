Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 23,312 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 589,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100,592 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.81 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

