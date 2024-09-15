Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.99 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

