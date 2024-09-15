Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 4.5 %

NUGT opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $741.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

