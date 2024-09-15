Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

