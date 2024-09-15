Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $475,073,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $216.82 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $209.34.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

