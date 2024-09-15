Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,067 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,369,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after buying an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHH opened at $75.69 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

