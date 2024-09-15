International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Increased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 66,775.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $898,268. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.