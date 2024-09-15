Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

