Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $64,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

