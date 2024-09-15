iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

