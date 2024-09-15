Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.