KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

