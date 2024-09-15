LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $55,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,673.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

