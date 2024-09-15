LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $52,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

