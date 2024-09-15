LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,017 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $47,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.