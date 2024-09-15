LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $48,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,177,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

