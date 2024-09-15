LPL Financial LLC Has $46.24 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 147.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 199,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROST opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.