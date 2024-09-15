LPL Financial LLC Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

VCR opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.05. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

