LPL Financial LLC Has $53.69 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $53,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

