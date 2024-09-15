LPL Financial LLC Has $66.12 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $66,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 70,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Trade Desk stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

