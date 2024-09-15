LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $63,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWK stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $117.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Articles

