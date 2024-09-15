LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,144,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,218,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,434,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JMEE opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

