LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,501 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $61,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 909,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.