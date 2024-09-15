LPL Financial LLC Purchases 23,437 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $65,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

