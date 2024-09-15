LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $56,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.29. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

