LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,797 shares of company stock valued at $178,105,011 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

