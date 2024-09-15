LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $60,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

IJS stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

