LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.22% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $58,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

