LPL Financial LLC Sells 389,142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $55,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT opened at $36.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.