LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $51,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.