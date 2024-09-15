M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $85,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.