Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $15.00 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

