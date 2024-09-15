Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

