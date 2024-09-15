MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 164,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $1,914,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $257.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

