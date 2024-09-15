Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after buying an additional 283,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.01 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

