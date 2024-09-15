Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.