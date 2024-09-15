Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after acquiring an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,250,113. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

