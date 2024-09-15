Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 869 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $172.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

