Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Evergy by 781.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $112,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.06 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

