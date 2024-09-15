Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth about $7,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avista

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

