Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.