Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9 %

EXC stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

