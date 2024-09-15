Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $91.03 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

