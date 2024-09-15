Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

