Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $53,980,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

